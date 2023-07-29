Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while batting .231.

Raleigh enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .444 with two homers.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this season (28.4%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this year (36 of 88), with two or more runs eight times (9.1%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .234 AVG .227 .297 OBP .323 .399 SLG .468 14 XBH 17 6 HR 8 19 RBI 22 43/13 K/BB 44/20 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings