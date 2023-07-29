Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while batting .231.
- Raleigh enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .444 with two homers.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this season (28.4%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.9% of his games this year (36 of 88), with two or more runs eight times (9.1%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.227
|.297
|OBP
|.323
|.399
|SLG
|.468
|14
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|22
|43/13
|K/BB
|44/20
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (0-4) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.81 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 8.81, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .316 batting average against him.
