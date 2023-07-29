Saturday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49) and the Seattle Mariners (53-50) clashing at Chase Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 29.

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (1-3) for the Mariners and Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) for the Diamondbacks.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 36, or 54.5%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 33-28, a 54.1% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Mariners have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 468 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Mariners Schedule