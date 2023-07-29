The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte square off against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -125 +105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have compiled a 36-30 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.5% of those games).

Seattle has a 30-25 record (winning 54.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 103 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-50-2).

The Mariners have collected a 4-10-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-25 24-25 18-18 35-30 40-36 13-12

