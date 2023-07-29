How to Watch the Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and starter Bryan Woo on Saturday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Chase Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Mariners vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Mariners vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 12th in MLB play with 123 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Seattle ranks 23rd in baseball, slugging .396.
- The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.
- Seattle is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (468 total).
- The Mariners are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.
- Seattle's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.196).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Woo (1-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Woo has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Woo heads into this game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Alek Manoah
|7/24/2023
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/25/2023
|Twins
|W 9-7
|Away
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/26/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Joe Ryan
|7/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Tommy Henry
|7/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|7/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Merrill Kelly
|7/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Brayan Bello
|8/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kutter Crawford
|8/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|James Paxton
|8/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Shohei Ohtani
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.