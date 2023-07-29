Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and starter Bryan Woo on Saturday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Chase Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 12th in MLB play with 123 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Seattle ranks 23rd in baseball, slugging .396.

The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

Seattle is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (468 total).

The Mariners are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.196).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Woo (1-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Woo has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Woo heads into this game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins L 4-3 Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins W 9-7 Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Logan Gilbert Tommy Henry 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bryan Woo Brandon Pfaadt 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Castillo Merrill Kelly 7/31/2023 Red Sox - Home George Kirby Brayan Bello 8/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Bryce Miller Kutter Crawford 8/2/2023 Red Sox - Home Logan Gilbert James Paxton 8/3/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Shohei Ohtani

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.