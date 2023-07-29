The Seattle Mariners (53-50) bring a three-game win streak into a road contest versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Mariners will look to Bryan Woo (1-3) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (0-4).

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.91 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-4, 8.81 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners will hand the ball to Woo (1-3) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 23-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.91, a 4.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.205.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In nine starts, Woo has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.81 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 24-year-old has an 8.81 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .316 to opposing batters.

Pfaadt is looking to record his second quality start of the season.

Pfaadt heads into this matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

