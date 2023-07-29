Mark Hubbard will compete in the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Looking to place a bet on Hubbard at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Hubbard has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Hubbard has finished in the top 10 three times in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Hubbard finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back three times. He carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 28 -6 278 0 18 1 5 $2.1M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Hubbard has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,261 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard finished in the 30th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.84-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was strong, putting him in the 90th percentile of the field.

Hubbard was better than 71% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Hubbard carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Hubbard carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Hubbard's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent outing, Hubbard's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Hubbard ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.3.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Hubbard recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

