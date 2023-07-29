Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:35 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Teoscar Hernandez (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 63 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39 games this season (37.9%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (35.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.227
|AVG
|.246
|.277
|OBP
|.297
|.404
|SLG
|.415
|20
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|31
|76/13
|K/BB
|61/12
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-4) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.81 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 8.81, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .316 batting average against him.
