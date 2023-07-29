Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .247 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- France has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 100), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29 games this season (29.0%), France has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.0% of his games this year (46 of 100), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|45
|.250
|AVG
|.245
|.329
|OBP
|.312
|.410
|SLG
|.315
|20
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|11
|40/14
|K/BB
|39/9
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He's put together an 8.81 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.81, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
