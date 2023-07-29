Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .247 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

France has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 100), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 29 games this season (29.0%), France has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.0% of his games this year (46 of 100), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 45 .250 AVG .245 .329 OBP .312 .410 SLG .315 20 XBH 11 6 HR 1 27 RBI 11 40/14 K/BB 39/9 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings