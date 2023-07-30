On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .231 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Raleigh enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389.

In 50 of 89 games this year (56.2%) Raleigh has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).

He has homered in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has driven home a run in 25 games this season (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 37 games this season (41.6%), including eight multi-run games (9.0%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .234 AVG .228 .297 OBP .321 .399 SLG .462 14 XBH 17 6 HR 8 19 RBI 22 43/13 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings