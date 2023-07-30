On Sunday, J.P. Crawford (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .261 with 59 walks and 54 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 61st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

Crawford enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 97 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 97), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.7% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season (41 of 97), with two or more runs 13 times (13.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 45 .275 AVG .247 .389 OBP .351 .418 SLG .380 16 XBH 16 5 HR 3 18 RBI 17 42/34 K/BB 35/25 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings