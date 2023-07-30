The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .168 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Wong has had a hit in 25 of 64 games this year (39.1%), including multiple hits six times (9.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 64 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 21.9% of his games this year, Wong has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 18 of 64 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 33
.129 AVG .200
.237 OBP .252
.165 SLG .286
3 XBH 5
0 HR 2
7 RBI 12
22/9 K/BB 23/7
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
