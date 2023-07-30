Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to do damage against Luis Castillo when he starts for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 124 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Fueled by 315 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 22nd in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .233.

Seattle has scored 471 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.

Seattle strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.199 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Castillo (6-7) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Castillo has 21 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Twins L 4-3 Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins W 9-7 Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Logan Gilbert Tommy Henry 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Bryan Woo Brandon Pfaadt 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Castillo Merrill Kelly 7/31/2023 Red Sox - Home George Kirby Brayan Bello 8/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Bryce Miller Kutter Crawford 8/2/2023 Red Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Kutter Crawford 8/3/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Shohei Ohtani 8/4/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers

