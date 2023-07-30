Sportsbooks have listed player props for Corbin Carroll, Julio Rodriguez and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has put up 106 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashed .252/.317/.428 on the season.

Rodriguez will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 26 3-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Twins Jul. 25 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Twins Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 24 doubles, eight home runs, 59 walks and 35 RBI (91 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .261/.371/.399 so far this year.

Crawford brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three doubles and four walks.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly (9-4) for his 18th start of the season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 at Giants Jun. 24 5.0 10 7 5 2 2 at Brewers Jun. 19 7.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 6.0 3 3 3 7 4 at Tigers Jun. 9 6.1 7 3 3 5 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 57 RBI (103 total hits). He has swiped 31 bases.

He's slashing .288/.367/.550 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 1-for-1 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 55 RBI (112 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .296/.376/.516 so far this year.

Marte has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a triple and three walks.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

