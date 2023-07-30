Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .236 with five doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks.

Ford has picked up a hit in 18 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (20.0%), homering in 8.1% of his chances at the plate.

Ford has had an RBI in 14 games this season (31.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .259 AVG .217 .322 OBP .276 .556 SLG .536 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 25/5 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings