Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Ford At The Plate

  • Ford is batting .236 with five doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks.
  • Ford has picked up a hit in 18 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in nine games this year (20.0%), homering in 8.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Ford has had an RBI in 14 games this season (31.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 13 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 24
.259 AVG .217
.322 OBP .276
.556 SLG .536
6 XBH 10
5 HR 6
13 RBI 10
22/4 K/BB 25/5
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly (9-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .208 batting average against him.
