Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever (6-18) face Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (5-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, July 30 at 4:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Indiana took a loss by a final score of 81-68 versus Los Angeles. The Fever were led by Erica Wheeler's 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals and Kristy Wallace's 13 points and two steals. With a final score of 83-74, Seattle defeated Chicago the last time out. Gabby Williams led the team (17 PTS, 50.0 FG%).

Fever vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-160 to win)

Fever (-160 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+135 to win)

Storm (+135 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-3.5)

Fever (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm Season Stats

Offensively the Storm are the ninth-ranked squad in the league (78.5 points per game). Defensively they are second-worst (85.7 points conceded per game).

In 2023, Seattle is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds (34.2 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (36.6).

The Storm are worst in the WNBA in assists (17.6 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Seattle is ninth in the league in turnovers committed (14.1 per game) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.8).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (8.8). They are sixth in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

In 2023 Seattle is third-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.1 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.0%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

At home the Storm are not as good offensively, putting up 75.0 points per game, compared to 82.5 on the road. But they are better defensively, conceding 83.2 points per game at home, compared to 88.6 away.

This season Seattle is grabbing fewer rebounds at home (33.2 per game) than away (35.3). And it is giving up more at home (38.3) than away (34.5).

This season the Storm are collecting fewer assists at home (16.1 per game) than away (19.4).

This season Seattle is committing more turnovers at home (14.2 per game) than on the road (13.9). But it is also forcing more at home (15.4) than on the road (12.0).

At home the Storm sink 7.7 treys per game, 2.4 less than on the road (10.1). They shoot 33.0% from beyond the arc at home, 3.3% lower than away (36.3%).

Seattle allows fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.8) than on the road (8.5), and it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than on the road (37.1%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Storm have won four out of the 20 games, or 20%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Fever are 4-15 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

Seattle's record against the spread is 12-11-0.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Seattle is 11-8 against the spread.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Storm.

