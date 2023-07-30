Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks while batting .239.

Hernandez has recorded a hit in 64 of 104 games this year (61.5%), including 27 multi-hit games (26.0%).

In 14.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has driven in a run in 39 games this year (37.5%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 37 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .227 AVG .251 .277 OBP .301 .404 SLG .417 20 XBH 15 8 HR 8 27 RBI 31 76/13 K/BB 63/12 2 SB 3

