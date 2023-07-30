Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks while batting .239.
- Hernandez has recorded a hit in 64 of 104 games this year (61.5%), including 27 multi-hit games (26.0%).
- In 14.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in 39 games this year (37.5%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 37 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.227
|AVG
|.251
|.277
|OBP
|.301
|.404
|SLG
|.417
|20
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|31
|76/13
|K/BB
|63/12
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Kelly will try for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .208 batting average against him.
