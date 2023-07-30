Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks while batting .239.
  • Hernandez has recorded a hit in 64 of 104 games this year (61.5%), including 27 multi-hit games (26.0%).
  • In 14.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hernandez has driven in a run in 39 games this year (37.5%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 37 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 50
.227 AVG .251
.277 OBP .301
.404 SLG .417
20 XBH 15
8 HR 8
27 RBI 31
76/13 K/BB 63/12
2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Kelly will try for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .208 batting average against him.
