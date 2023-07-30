The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .247 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

France has gotten at least one hit in 62.4% of his games this year (63 of 101), with multiple hits 26 times (25.7%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (5.9%), homering in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

France has an RBI in 29 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 46 .250 AVG .245 .329 OBP .311 .410 SLG .314 20 XBH 11 6 HR 1 27 RBI 11 40/14 K/BB 40/9 1 SB 0

