Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .247 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 62.4% of his games this year (63 of 101), with multiple hits 26 times (25.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (5.9%), homering in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- France has an RBI in 29 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|46
|.250
|AVG
|.245
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.410
|SLG
|.314
|20
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|11
|40/14
|K/BB
|40/9
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.68 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Kelly aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
