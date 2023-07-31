Monday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (54-51) and the Boston Red Sox (56-49) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 31.

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (9-8) versus the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (7-5).

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 36, or 53.7%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Seattle has won 29 of its 53 games, or 54.7%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 475 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule