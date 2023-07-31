How to Watch the Mariners vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take on Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Monday at 9:40 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 125 total home runs.
- Seattle is 23rd in baseball, slugging .396.
- The Mariners are 26th in MLB with a .233 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 475 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners' .312 on-base percentage ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Seattle has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.192).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby will aim to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Kirby has 15 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Kirby has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this year heading into this matchup.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 20 outings this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Twins
|W 9-7
|Away
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/26/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Joe Ryan
|7/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Tommy Henry
|7/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|7/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Merrill Kelly
|7/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Nick Pivetta
|8/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brayan Bello
|8/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kutter Crawford
|8/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Reid Detmers
|8/5/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
