Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take on Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Monday at 9:40 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 125 total home runs.

Seattle is 23rd in baseball, slugging .396.

The Mariners are 26th in MLB with a .233 batting average.

Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 475 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' .312 on-base percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.192).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby will aim to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Kirby has 15 quality starts under his belt this year.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this year heading into this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 20 outings this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Twins W 9-7 Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Logan Gilbert Tommy Henry 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Bryan Woo Brandon Pfaadt 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away Luis Castillo Merrill Kelly 7/31/2023 Red Sox - Home George Kirby Nick Pivetta 8/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Bryce Miller Brayan Bello 8/2/2023 Red Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Kutter Crawford 8/3/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Shohei Ohtani 8/4/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels - Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson

