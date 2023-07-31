Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (54-51) will clash with Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (56-49) at T-Mobile Park on Monday, July 31. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +110. The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.49 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (7-5, 4.11 ERA)

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 36 out of the 67 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Mariners have a 29-24 record (winning 54.7% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (53.7%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 21-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Boston has a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Mike Ford 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+260) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+160)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.