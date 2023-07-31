The Seattle Mariners (54-51) host the Boston Red Sox (56-49) to start a three-game series at T-Mobile Park, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Monday. The Mariners are on the back of a series victory over the Diamondbacks, and the Red Sox a series loss to the Giants.

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (9-8) for the Mariners and Nick Pivetta (7-5) for the Red Sox.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.49 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (7-5, 4.11 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners will hand the ball to Kirby (9-8) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.49, a 9.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.075.

He has 15 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

In 20 starts, Kirby has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 6.2 frames per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

George Kirby vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 524 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They have 950 hits, fifth in baseball, with 118 home runs (20th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Red Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-26 with two doubles and an RBI in 6 2/3 innings.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

The Red Sox are sending Pivetta (7-5) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 100 strikeouts over 81 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering three hits.

In 25 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .200 against him.

Pivetta heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Pivetta has nine starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He is trying to keep a streak of three games without surrendering an earned run alive.

Nick Pivetta vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has the 23rd-ranked slugging percentage (.396) and ranks 12th in home runs hit (125) in all of MLB. They have a collective .233 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 822 total hits and 16th in MLB action scoring 475 runs.

Head-to-head against the Mariners this season, Pivetta has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out six.

