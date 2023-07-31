Monday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Orioles and the Blue Jays, who will be sending Kyle Gibson and Chris Bassitt to the mound, respectively.

Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the schedule for July 31.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (11-4) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will look to Edward Cabrera (5-6) for the game between the teams Monday.

PHI: Walker MIA: Cabrera 21 (113 IP) Games/IP 16 (74 IP) 4.06 ERA 4.74 7.8 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -110

-110 PHI Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

Brewers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (3-5) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.

MIL: Burnes WSH: Irvin 21 (127.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (74.1 IP) 3.46 ERA 5.09 9.3 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Nationals

MIL Odds to Win: -210

-210 WSH Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (4-3) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will give the start to Domingo German (5-7) when the clubs face off Monday.

TB: Glasnow NYY: Germán 11 (61.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (103.2 IP) 3.36 ERA 4.77 12.8 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees

TB Odds to Win: -145

-145 NYY Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Gibson (9-6) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Bassitt (10-5) when the teams play Monday.

BAL: Gibson TOR: Bassitt 22 (127 IP) Games/IP 22 (126.2 IP) 4.68 ERA 3.91 7.3 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -130

-130 BAL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Angels at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (6-4) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will look to Charlie Morton (10-8) for the game between the teams Monday.

LAA: Canning ATL: Morton 16 (84.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (113.1 IP) 4.46 ERA 3.57 9.7 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Angels at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -225

-225 LAA Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9.5 runs

Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (6-2) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Marcus Stroman (10-7) when the clubs play Monday.

CIN: Abbott CHC: Stroman 10 (61.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (125.2 IP) 1.90 ERA 3.51 9.6 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -120

-120 CIN Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

Guardians at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Noah Syndergaard (1-4) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will look to J.P. France (6-3) when the clubs face off Monday.

CLE: Syndergaard HOU: France 12 (55.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (84.2 IP) 7.16 ERA 2.87 6.2 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -175

-175 CLE Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Padres at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (4-5) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (8-8) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

SD: Lugo COL: Gomber 15 (82 IP) Games/IP 21 (108 IP) 3.62 ERA 5.83 8.7 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Padres at Rockies

SD Odds to Win: -200

-200 COL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 11.5 runs

Red Sox at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (7-5) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will give the start to George Kirby (9-8) for the game between the teams Monday.

BOS: Pivetta SEA: Kirby 25 (81 IP) Games/IP 20 (123.2 IP) 4.11 ERA 3.49 11.1 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -135

-135 BOS Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will look to Alex Cobb (6-3) when the clubs meet Monday.

ARI: Nelson SF: Cobb 21 (112.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (106 IP) 4.97 ERA 2.97 5.9 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -150

-150 ARI Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

