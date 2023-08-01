On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Seattle Mariners play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .266 with 62 walks and 58 runs scored.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 95th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Crawford enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .375 with one homer.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 64 of 99 games this year (64.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 99), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has driven home a run in 24 games this year (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 43 times this season (43.4%), including 14 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 46 .276 AVG .254 .391 OBP .362 .416 SLG .408 16 XBH 18 5 HR 4 18 RBI 18 43/35 K/BB 36/27 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings