Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .722 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle with 72 hits, batting .229 this season with 33 extra-base hits.
- Raleigh has gotten a hit in 51 of 92 games this year (55.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.3% of his games this season, Raleigh has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.238
|AVG
|.220
|.306
|OBP
|.312
|.433
|SLG
|.447
|16
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|22
|45/15
|K/BB
|49/20
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (134 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.74, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
