Dylan Moore is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red SoxAugust 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 28 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

  • Moore is batting .174 with two doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Moore has gotten a hit in five of 20 games this season (25.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this season, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Moore has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this year (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.182 AVG .167
.280 OBP .259
.409 SLG .542
3 XBH 3
1 HR 3
4 RBI 5
8/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 134 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Crawford (5-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.74 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
