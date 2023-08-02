J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .263 with 63 walks and 59 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 97th in slugging.
- J.P. Crawford has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 100 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 100), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.0% of his games this season, J.P. Crawford has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (44.0%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|46
|.270
|AVG
|.254
|.387
|OBP
|.362
|.407
|SLG
|.408
|16
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|18
|44/36
|K/BB
|36/27
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (134 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kutter Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.74, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
