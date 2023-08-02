Mariners vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (55-52) and the Boston Red Sox (57-50) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 2.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (9-5) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (5-5) will get the nod for the Red Sox.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 37 (53.6%) of those contests.
- Seattle is 34-28 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 485 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Tommy Henry
|July 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Bryan Woo vs Brandon Pfaadt
|July 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 4-0
|Luis Castillo vs Merrill Kelly
|July 31
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|George Kirby vs Nick Pivetta
|August 1
|Red Sox
|L 6-4
|Bryce Miller vs Brayan Bello
|August 2
|Red Sox
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Kutter Crawford
|August 3
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 4
|@ Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Reid Detmers
|August 5
|@ Angels
|-
|George Kirby vs Tyler Anderson
|August 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Griffin Canning
|August 8
|Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
