Wednesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (55-52) and the Boston Red Sox (57-50) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (9-5) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (5-5) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 37 (53.6%) of those contests.

Seattle is 34-28 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 485 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

