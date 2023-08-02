Julio Rodriguez is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox square off at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday (beginning at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (9-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Gilbert has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 30th, 1.059 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 30th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 6.1 9 2 2 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 5.0 8 5 5 5 1 vs. Twins Jul. 17 5.0 7 2 2 5 1 at Astros Jul. 9 7.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Giants Jul. 4 9.0 5 0 0 7 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Gilbert's player props with BetMGM.

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 109 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .251/.314/.421 on the season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .304 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 94 hits with 25 doubles, nine home runs, 63 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .263/.375/.408 slash line so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 6 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 36 walks and 76 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .262/.329/.513 slash line on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.