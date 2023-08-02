On Wednesday, Mike Ford (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .231 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks.

Ford has gotten a hit in 19 of 47 games this year (40.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (14.9%).

In 19.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ford has driven in a run in 15 games this season (31.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (27.7%), including four games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .241 AVG .222 .302 OBP .288 .517 SLG .528 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 11 24/4 K/BB 27/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings