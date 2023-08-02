Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (14-11) meet Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (6-19) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday, August 2 at 10:30 PM ET.

Dallas enters this contest after a 104-91 loss versus Las Vegas. The Wings' leading scorer was Teaira McCowan, who ended the game with 25 points and 14 rebounds. With Jewell Loyd (26 PTS, 8 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Seattle won 85-62 against Indiana. Jordan Horston also added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals to the effort.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Wings vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-250 to win)

Wings (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+200 to win)

Storm (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Storm Season Stats

In 2023, the Storm are third-worst in the league on offense (78.7 points scored per game) and ninth on defense (84.7 points allowed).

On the glass, Seattle is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds (33.9 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.2 per game).

At 17.8 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the league.

At 14.2 turnovers committed per game and 14 turnovers forced, Seattle is ninth and fourth in the league, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (8.9). They are fourth in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.

In 2023 Seattle is third-worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.9 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.7%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Storm Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Storm are putting up fewer points at home (75 per game) than away (82.8). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (83.2) than on the road (86.4).

At home, Seattle pulls down 33.2 rebounds per game, 1.5 fewer than away (34.7). It allows 38.3 rebounds per game at home, 4.4 more than away (33.9).

At home the Storm are collecting 16.1 assists per game, 3.6 less than away (19.7).

Seattle commits the same number of turnovers per game at home as on the road (14.2), and forces more turnovers at home (15.4) than away (12.4).

This year the Storm are making fewer 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (10.3). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (37.3%).

This season, Seattle is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (8.1). However, it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (36.3%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Storm have been the underdog 21 times and won five, or 23.8%, of those games.

The Wings are 2-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

Against the spread, Seattle is 13-11-0 this year.

Seattle's ATS record as a 6.5-point underdog or more is 8-5.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Storm have a 33.3% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.