Two of the league's best scorers take the court -- Jewell Loyd (first, 24.3 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.6) -- when the Seattle Storm (6-19) host the Dallas Wings (14-11) on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Storm vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 86 Wings 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-7.4)

Seattle (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 163.8

Storm vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Seattle's record against the spread is 13-11-0.

This season, 11 of Seattle's 24 games have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Storm Performance Insights

When it comes to points, the Storm are getting outplayed at both ends of the court, as they rank third-worst in the league in points scored (78.7 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (84.7 per contest).

Seattle, who ranks seventh in the league with 33.9 rebounds per game, is allowing 36.2 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the WNBA.

The Storm rank ninth in the WNBA with 14.2 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with 14 forced turnovers per game.

The Storm rank third-best in the WNBA by sinking 8.9 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 35.2%.

The Storm have struggled against threes this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (7.9) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.7%).

Of the shots attempted by Seattle in 2023, 63.1% of them have been two-pointers (68.0% of the team's made baskets) and 36.9% have been threes (32.0%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.