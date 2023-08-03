How to Watch the Brewers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Thursday at American Family Field, at 7:15 PM ET, with Christian Yelich and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to produce at the plate.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 22nd in baseball with 113 home runs. They average one per game.
- Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.376).
- The Brewers' .232 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.
- Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 452 (4.1 per game).
- The Brewers are 25th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers' nine strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.240).
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 101 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
- The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 442 (4.1 per game).
- The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Pirates rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.374 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Adrian Houser (3-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.43 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Houser is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this game.
- Houser is trying to record his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 outings this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (9-7) for his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- Keller has 21 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Braves
|L 11-5
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/30/2023
|Braves
|L 8-6
|Away
|Colin Rea
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|7/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-3
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Jake Irvin
|8/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Josiah Gray
|8/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Mitch Keller
|8/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Quinn Priester
|8/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Rich Hill
|8/6/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Johan Oviedo
|8/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Peter Lambert
|8/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Kyle Freeland
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Zack Wheeler
|7/29/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-6
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Aaron Nola
|7/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-4
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/1/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Matt Manning
|8/2/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Adrian Houser
|8/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Colin Rea
|8/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Corbin Burnes
|8/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Freddy Peralta
|8/7/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Spencer Strider
|8/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Yonny Chirinos
