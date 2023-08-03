Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .811 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on August 3 at 9:38 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle with 73 hits, batting .230 this season with 34 extra-base hits.

Raleigh has recorded a hit in 52 of 93 games this year (55.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (21.5%).

In 14.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .238 AVG .220 .304 OBP .312 .446 SLG .447 17 XBH 17 9 HR 8 23 RBI 22 45/15 K/BB 49/20 0 SB 0

