Thursday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (56-53) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (56-52) at 9:38 PM ET (on August 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (9-5) for the Angels and Bryan Woo (1-3) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

The Mariners have come away with 14 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (491 total runs).

The Mariners have the fifth-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule