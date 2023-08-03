Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Thursday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Shohei Ohtani, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Angels (-155). The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -155 +130 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Seattle's past three contests has been 7.8, a streak during which the Mariners and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (42.4%) in those contests.

Seattle has entered six games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 54 of its 108 games with a total.

The Mariners are 4-10-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-26 25-26 20-18 36-32 43-38 13-12

