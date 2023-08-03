Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels will play J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 129 home runs.

Seattle is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .234 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 491 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.

Seattle has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Seattle has the fifth-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.191 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo (1-3) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Woo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Bryan Woo Brandon Pfaadt 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away Luis Castillo Merrill Kelly 7/31/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home George Kirby Nick Pivetta 8/1/2023 Red Sox L 6-4 Home Bryce Miller Brayan Bello 8/2/2023 Red Sox W 6-3 Home Logan Gilbert Kutter Crawford 8/3/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Shohei Ohtani 8/4/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels - Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres - Home Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 8/9/2023 Padres - Home Bryan Woo Yu Darvish

