In the series opener on Thursday, August 3, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (56-53) face off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (56-52). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Mariners are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Angels (-155). The matchup's total is listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (9-5, 3.51 ERA) vs Bryan Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.96 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 32 out of the 59 games, or 54.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Angels have gone 14-9 (60.9%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (42.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-1.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+340) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+290) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+165)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd

