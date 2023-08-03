Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez and others are available when the Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 110 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He's slashing .251/.313/.419 on the year.

Rodriguez has hit safely in 11 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .298 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 25 doubles, nine home runs, 64 walks and 36 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .260/.374/.404 so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 6 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Ohtani Stats

The Angels will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani (9-5) for his 12th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his 12th consecutive quality start.

Ohtani has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.51), ninth in WHIP (1.077), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Jul. 27 9.0 1 0 0 8 3 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 6.1 6 5 5 9 1 vs. Astros Jul. 14 5.0 5 5 4 7 3 at Padres Jul. 4 5.0 7 5 5 5 4 vs. White Sox Jun. 27 6.1 4 1 1 10 2

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI (95 total hits).

He has a .251/.310/.451 slash line on the season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 at Braves Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Blue Jays Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

