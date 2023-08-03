The Los Angeles Angels (56-53) host the Seattle Mariners (56-52) to start a four-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with first pitch at 9:38 PM ET on Thursday. The Angels are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Mariners a series win over the Red Sox.

The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (9-5) for the Angels and Bryan Woo (1-3) for the Mariners.

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (9-5, 3.51 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.96 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.96 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.96, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.

Woo has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Woo will try to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 10 outings this season.

Bryan Woo vs. Angels

The opposing Angels offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.446) and ranks third in home runs hit (166) in all of MLB. They have a collective .255 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 947 total hits and seventh in MLB action scoring 539 runs.

In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Angels this season, Woo has a 3.86 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .222.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani (9-5) will take the mound for the Angels, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 27, when he allowed one hit in nine scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.51, a 3.12 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.077.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his 12th consecutive quality start.

Ohtani has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

He has made 20 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.51), ninth in WHIP (1.077), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a .234 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.398) and 129 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Mariners in two games, and they have gone 6-for-35 with a home run and four RBI over 11 innings.

