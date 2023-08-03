Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .231.
- Ford has gotten a hit in 19 of 47 games this year (40.4%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (14.9%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (19.1%), leaving the park in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this year (31.9%), Ford has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), with two or more runs four times (8.5%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.241
|AVG
|.222
|.302
|OBP
|.288
|.517
|SLG
|.528
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|11
|24/4
|K/BB
|27/6
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani (9-5) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 156 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed nine scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.
- The 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.51), ninth in WHIP (1.077), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
