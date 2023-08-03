Teoscar Hernandez -- .163 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on August 3 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .239.

Hernandez is batting .238 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 62.6% of his games this season (67 of 107), with more than one hit 27 times (25.2%).

He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 of 107 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 51 .227 AVG .250 .276 OBP .299 .398 SLG .412 20 XBH 15 8 HR 8 28 RBI 31 78/13 K/BB 65/12 2 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings