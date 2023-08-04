A match in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers semifinals is next for Alex de Minaur, and he will meet Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. de Minaur is +300 (second-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Sobeys Stadium.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

de Minaur at the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

de Minaur's Next Match

In the semifinals on Saturday, August 12 (at 2:30 PM ET), de Minaur will meet Davidovich Fokina, after defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 7-5 in the last round.

de Minaur is currently listed at -150 to win his next matchup against Davidovich Fokina. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Alex de Minaur Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +5000

National Bank Open Presented by Rogers odds to win: +300

Want to bet on de Minaur? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

de Minaur Stats

de Minaur defeated Medvedev 7-6, 7-5 on Friday in the quarterfinals.

In 22 tournaments over the past year, de Minaur has gone 35-21 and has won one title.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, de Minaur has won one tournament, and his match record is 24-13.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), de Minaur has played 56 matches and 23.5 games per match.

In his 37 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, de Minaur has played 23.8 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, de Minaur has been victorious in 29.0% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.

de Minaur has won 30.6% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 78.5% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.