The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore and his .720 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .160 with two doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Moore has gotten a hit in five of 22 games this year (22.7%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (13.6%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Moore has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 22 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .167 AVG .154 .259 OBP .241 .375 SLG .500 3 XBH 3 1 HR 3 4 RBI 5 9/2 K/BB 16/3 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings