The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore and his .720 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

  • Moore is batting .160 with two doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Moore has gotten a hit in five of 22 games this year (22.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (13.6%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Moore has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 22 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
.167 AVG .154
.259 OBP .241
.375 SLG .500
3 XBH 3
1 HR 3
4 RBI 5
9/2 K/BB 16/3
1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
