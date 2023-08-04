J.P. Crawford and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels and Reid Detmers on August 4 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Angels.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 102 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.5% of them.

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has driven in a run in 24 games this season (23.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .266 AVG .262 .384 OBP .373 .401 SLG .413 16 XBH 18 5 HR 4 18 RBI 18 45/37 K/BB 37/28 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings