The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The Angels are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Mariners (-120). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Mariners vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 8 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners are 38-32 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.3% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Seattle has a 35-28 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

In the 109 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-52-3).

The Mariners have collected a 4-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 28.6% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-26 26-26 20-18 36-32 43-38 13-12

