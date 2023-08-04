How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 13th in MLB action with 131 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Seattle's .398 slugging percentage is 21st in MLB.
- The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.
- Seattle has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (496 total runs).
- The Mariners are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- Seattle has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.189).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 2.95 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Castillo is looking to extend a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Castillo will try to build upon a 23-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).
- In seven of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Merrill Kelly
|7/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Home
|George Kirby
|Nick Pivetta
|8/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brayan Bello
|8/2/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-3
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kutter Crawford
|8/3/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|-
|8/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Reid Detmers
|8/5/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
|8/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Chase Silseth
|8/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|8/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Yu Darvish
|8/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Gibson
