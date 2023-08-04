Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 13th in MLB action with 131 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Seattle's .398 slugging percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Seattle has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (496 total runs).

The Mariners are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.

Seattle has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.189).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 2.95 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Castillo is looking to extend a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Castillo will try to build upon a 23-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).

In seven of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away Luis Castillo Merrill Kelly 7/31/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home George Kirby Nick Pivetta 8/1/2023 Red Sox L 6-4 Home Bryce Miller Brayan Bello 8/2/2023 Red Sox W 6-3 Home Logan Gilbert Kutter Crawford 8/3/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Bryan Woo - 8/4/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels - Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres - Home Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 8/9/2023 Padres - Home Bryan Woo Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.