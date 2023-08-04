On Friday, August 4 at 9:38 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (57-52) visit the Los Angeles Angels (56-54) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Luis Castillo will get the nod for the Mariners, while Reid Detmers will take the mound for the Angels.

The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (7-7, 2.95 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (2-8, 4.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Mariners' game against the Angels but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Mariners (-120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to defeat the Angels with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.33.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 70 times this season and won 38, or 54.3%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 35-28 (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Seattle has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (45.8%) in those games.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win 20 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+170) Ty France 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+195) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd Win AL West +2500 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.