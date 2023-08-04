Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:33 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Ford -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on August 4 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .231 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks.
- In 19 of 47 games this season (40.4%) Ford has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.9%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.1%, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Ford has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (31.9%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (12.8%).
- He has scored in 27.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.241
|AVG
|.222
|.302
|OBP
|.288
|.517
|SLG
|.528
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|11
|24/4
|K/BB
|27/6
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
