Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:30 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .163 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on August 4 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.
- Hernandez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.
- In 68 of 108 games this season (63.0%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 13.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (37.0%), with two or more RBI in 17 of them (15.7%).
- He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|52
|.227
|AVG
|.250
|.276
|OBP
|.298
|.398
|SLG
|.409
|20
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|31
|78/13
|K/BB
|67/12
|2
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Detmers (2-8) takes the mound for the Angels in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
