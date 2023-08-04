After one round of play at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, Russell Henley is in the lead (+260), shooting an eight-under 62.

Wyndham Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET Venue: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards

Wyndham Championship Best Odds to Win

Russell Henley

Tee Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-8)

1st (-8) Odds to Win: +260

Henley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 62 -8 6 0 1st

Byeong-Hun An

Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET

8:40 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-7)

2nd (-7) Odds to Win: +800

An Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -7 8 1 2nd

Adam Svensson

Tee Time: 7:34 AM ET

7:34 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-7)

2nd (-7) Odds to Win: +1000

Svensson Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -7 7 0 2nd

JT Poston

Tee Time: 7:34 AM ET

7:34 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-5)

5th (-5) Odds to Win: +1200

Poston Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 6 3 5th

Adam Scott

Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-5)

5th (-5) Odds to Win: +1400

Scott Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 7 2 5th

Wyndham Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Ludvig Aberg 7th (-4) +2500 Andrew Novak 4th (-6) +3000 Lucas Glover 7th (-4) +3500 Thomas Detry 7th (-4) +4000 Stephan Jaeger 16th (-3) +4000 Brendon Todd 16th (-3) +4000 Shane Lowry 35th (-2) +4500 Andrew Putnam 16th (-3) +5000 Sung-Jae Im 51st (-1) +5000 Beau Hossler 153rd (+7) +5000

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.